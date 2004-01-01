 
Leeds-Arsenal temporarily paused due to tech issues

The Premier League game between Leeds and Arsenal on Sunday was temporarily suspended due to technological issues at Elland Road.

Only 23 seconds were played before a power cut brought a temporary end to proceedings. Referee Chris Kavanagh lost communication with his video assistant referees and goal-line technology was also down.

Players from both sides were called off the pitch after a wait of around 12 minutes and headed down the tunnel, with the stadium announcer informing supporters that a "powercut" had forced the game to be paused.

"We are working very hard to resolve these technical issues," they added.

Play eventually restarted at 14:40 BST, a delay of around 40 minutes.


Source : 90min

