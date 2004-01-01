Leicester set price tag for Arsenal target James Maddison

Leicester are expected to only consider offers in excess of £70m this summer for attacking midfielder James Maddison, who is a player that Arsenal have taken an interest in.

Maddison has a long-term contract with the Foxes until 2024 that he only signed last summer, meaning that Leicester are under no pressure to sell unless the offer is too good to refuse.

Arsenal are in the midst of a major squad overhaul and 90min revealed in mid-June that two midfielders, a full-back, centre-back and goalkeeper are the priority positions for the Gunners, with Maddison confirmed to be among their targets then.

Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares have already arrived, with Ben White in the process of completing his move to north London, and multiple bids for Aaron Ramsdale also submitted. If the approach for Ramsdale is successful, spending on those four could reach around £100m.

Maddison ticks the boxes Arsenal are looking for in the transfer market | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Arsenal’s key criteria for new signings is players under the age of 25, with the potential to develop long-term on the pitch and increase in value off it. Maddison ticks those boxes, but the Gunners will have to get close to their transfer record to get Leicester to listen to any proposals.

Sky Sports reports that Leicester won’t even consider anything under £70m for Maddison, which would make the 24-year-old one of the most expensive English players in history behind only Harry Maguire - who they sold to Manchester United in 2019 - and Jadon Sancho.

Arsenal’s transfer record currently stands at the £72m fee agreed for Nicolas Pepe in 2019.

It is also said that Arsenal are keeping an eye on Martin Odegaard, who spent the second half of last season on loan at the Emirates Stadium has since returned to parent club Real Madrid.

