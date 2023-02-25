Leicester vs Arsenal - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction

Arsenal will be hoping for a bit of a calmer weekend this time around when they travel to face Leicester on Saturday afternoon.

The Gunners needed some late magic to snatch an enthralling victory over Aston Villa last time out which, coupled with Manchester City's dropping of points against Nottingham Forest, re-established their comfortable position on top of the Premier League table.

There were plenty of goals in Leicester's last game too. But some poor finishing from the Foxes saw them fail to make the most of what was generally an impressive showing as Manchester United ultimately ran out 3-0 winners.

Here's all you need to know about this one.

Where are Leicester vs Arsenal playing?

Location: Leicester, England

Leicester, England Stadium: King Power Stadium

King Power Stadium Date: Saturday 25 February

Saturday 25 February Kick-off Time: 15:00 GMT / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT

15:00 GMT / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT Referee: Craig Pawson

Craig Pawson VAR: Michael Salisbury

Leicester vs Arsenal H2H Results (Last Five Games)

Leicester: 1 win

1 win Arsenal: 4 wins

4 wins Draws: 0

Current Form (Last Five Games)

Leicester: DWWWL

DWWWL Arsenal: LLDLW

How to watch Leicester vs Arsenal on TV and live stream

Leicester team news

Gradual returns of a number of stars have provided major boosts for Leicester in recent weeks and their treatment room is now only occupied by three players: Ryan Bertrand, James Justin and Jonny Evans.

Youri Tielemans, a summer target for Arsenal, was only fit enough for a spot on the bench against Manchester United but should be ready to start here.

Leicester predicted lineup vs Arsenal

(4-2-3-1): Ward; Castagne, Souttar, Faes, Kristiansen; Mendy, Tielemans; Tete, Maddison, Barnes; Iheanacho

Arsenal team news

Jorginho missed training on Monday but the belief is his absence was simply a bonus recovery day and so he should be ready to continue filling in for Thomas Partey, who is yet to return to first-team training. Gabriel Jesus and Mohamed Elneny remain long-term absentees.

(4-3-3): Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Jorginho, Xhaka, Odegaard; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli

Leicester vs Arsenal score prediction

Leicester's form has actually been better than Arsenal's over the past month. They'll be confident of scoring here, having put four past Tottenham and threatening to do the same to United.

However, what the Foxes don't do particularly well is defend, and Arsenal's refusal to cough up possession should see Leicester stuck under significant pressure for large parts of the game.

Leicester's danger on the counter might make an impact, but it shouldn't be much of a problem for Arsenal.

Prediction: Leicester 1-3 Arsenal

On this week's edition of TFP, Chelsea legend Joe Cole joins Harry Symeou, Grizz Kahn, Scott Saunders and Hunter Godson to discuss all the UEFA Champions League action from midweek, as well as look ahead to this weekend's biggest fixtures. If you can't see this embed, click here to watch the video!