 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Lens 2-1 Arsenal: Player ratings as Saka injured in shock defeat

Bukayo Saka hobbled off during a shock defeat for Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday evening. The wide player was subbed off in the 35th minute of

Bukayo Saka hobbled off during a shock defeat for Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday evening.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards