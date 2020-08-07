Lille Owner Confirms Arsenal & Man Utd-Linked Gabriel Magalhaes Will Leave This Summer

Lille owner Gerard Lopez has confirmed that centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes - who has been linked with a move to the Premier League - will leave the club this summer.

Gabriel was a key player for Lille in 2019/20, making 34 appearances in all competitions before the Ligue 1 outfit's season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 22-year-old's impressive displays last season have seen him linked with a move to a number of top clubs in recent times.

Everton, Arsenal, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Napoli are the sides most heavily linked with the central defender, who is rated at around £30m.

Man Utd recently held talks with the player's representatives, while the Gunners have also stepped up their efforts to bring him to the Emirates in recent days.

Lille owner Lopez has now spoken out on Gabriel's future, admitting that the club have told the player that they will allow him to leave this summer and expect him to make a decision on his next destination within the next week.

"Gabriel is young, extremely powerful, currently right now probably one of the two most dominant central defenders in the French league," Lopez told BBC World Service's World Football.

"The way we work is very simple. We explain to him and his environment, his agent, what we are looking for, and once we get those offers the choice is his, like we did with Nico [Pepe] and Victor [Oshimen].

"We are there now, so we told him: 'Eventually you have to make a decision but we're not pressing you.' I think he will make it this week, or next week at the latest. He is leaving, we've given the OK for that."

As a young and exciting left-footed centre-back, who is valued at a reasonable price, it isn't a surprise that a number of clubs are keen on Gabriel's services. Lopez went on to add that while the Brazilian will succeed wherever he ends up next, the club have advised him on what may suit him best.

"There's a lot of competition. He's a young player so he's got to make sure he makes the right decision. We help him out a little bit so we tell him: 'We think this might be the right manager or club for you.' He's got so much talent, he will succeed wherever he goes," Lopez concluded.

While Lopez has now confirmed that Lille have allowed Gabriel to leave this summer, it isn't yet clear where the defender will be playing his football next campaign.