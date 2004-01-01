Lisandro Martinez names Arsenal star as his toughest opponent

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has named an Arsenal forward as his toughest opponent faced in his Premier League career so far.

The Argentine centre-back has proved plenty of doubters wrong in his debut season at Old Trafford, cementing his status as one of the best signings of last summer's window.

That's not to say he's had it all his own way, however. Martinez was notably substituted at half-time of United's 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Brentford on the second weekend of the season, and he has admitted his hardest duel came a few weeks later.

In an interview with the Daily Telegraph, Martinez named Arsenal talisman Gabriel Jesus as his toughest opponent.

Jesus started up front for the Gunners in a 3-1 loss at Old Trafford back in September, putting in an all-action display and leading the press from the front. Bukayo Saka grabbed Arsenal's goal that day, with debutant Antony putting United ahead before Marcus Rashford scored a second-half brace.

While he has been criticised for his wastefulness in front of goal, Jesus has looked a far more dynamic player after joining Arsenal from Manchester City last summer.

Jesus has provided five goals and five assists in 14 Premier League games so far for Mikel Arteta's side, though has not played since the World Cup break having suffered a knee injury while on duty with Brazil in Qatar.

