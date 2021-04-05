Liverpool tipped to rival Arsenal for Martin Odegaard deal

Liverpool continue to be linked with a move for Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard, having been impressed with his form on loan with Arsenal.

The Norway international has been a core part of Mikel Arteta's side since making the move to the Emirates Stadium in January, and although he had one of his poorer performances in the recent 3-0 loss to Liverpool, he was seen embracing Klopp after the game.

That image has sent the Spanish press wild, and the latest update on Liverpool's interest in Odegaard comes from AS, who saw Klopp's words as somewhat of a 'seduction' of the 22-year-old. (Sidenote: how is Odegaard only 22?)

It's noted that Klopp has long been an enormous fan of Odegaard and was keen to sign him when he first moved to Anfield in 2015, only for Real to make it clear that he was not available. However, the situation has changed now as 90min understands Odegaard has been offered to numerous sides in the Premier League, where he hopes to settle if Real do force him out the exit door.

Odegaard is understood to be open to joining Liverpool if he cannot stay at Arsenal, who may struggle to meet demands of a £40m fee and a £200,000-a-week salary.

Liverpool were first mentioned as suitors for Odegaard by the Daily Star in March, when it was also noted that Chelsea had expressed an interest in luring the Norway captain over to the blue side of London.

However, Arsenal are said to be confident that they can convince Odegaard to remain with them next season, perhaps on another loan deal if a permanent transfer is impossible.

Odegaard is keen to take time to consider his next move and wants to see what options are available to him. Alongside the interest from England, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter have asked to be kept aware of his situation.

A move to Liverpool would raise a few eyebrows, largely because Klopp's system doesn't exactly fit someone of Odegaard's qualities.

The German's trusty 4-3-3 would require Odegaard to play in a deeper role, and while that's obviously possible, it seems a little unlikely. A permanent switch to a 4-2-3-1 could be the answer, but whether Klopp will change his favourite tactic just for one player is a different matter entirely.

