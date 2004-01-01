Liverpool vs Arsenal: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Fourth meets fifth in the Premier League this weekend as Liverpool welcome Arsenal to Anfield.

The Gunners are enjoying a ten-game unbeaten run in all competitions, reviving their hopes of a European finish after a dismal start to the season which included three straight defeats.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have lost just once this season - away to West Ham last time out - although they are winless in their previous two league outings as Jurgen Klopp wrestles defensive problems.

Here's everything you need to know about the game.

How to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal on TV/live stream

When is kick off? Saturday 20 November, 17:30 (BST)

Where is the match being played? Anfield Stadium

TV channel/live stream? Sky Sports Main Event (UK), NBC Universo/fuboTV (US)

Highlights? Sky Sports YouTube Channel, Match of the Day (BBC - UK)

Referee? Michael Oliver

VAR? Chris Kavanagh

Liverpool team news

Henderson left the England camp early | James Gill - Danehouse/GettyImages

International week has created even more injury worries for Klopp, with Jordan Henderson having left the England camp prematurely. Sadio Mane, meanwhile, sustained a rib injury with Senegal, although the issue doesn't appear to be serious.

However, Andy Robertson is expected to be sidelined after he was forced off against Denmark on Scotland duty in midweek with a hamstring problem, while Harvey Elliott and Roberto Firmino won't feature.

Arsenal team news

Partey is an injury doubt for Arsenal | Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Thomas Partey skipped international duty with Ghana as he continues his recovery from the injury which kept him out of Arsenal's victory over Watford two weeks ago.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was sent home from his international exploits with Gabon, although the move appears to have been precautionary.

In more positive news for Arteta, Kieran Tierney started twice for Scotland in the last week after he was missing with an ankle injury before the international hiatus.

Liverpool vs Arsenal predicted lineups

Liverpool vs Arsenal head-to-head

Firmino netted a hat-trick for Liverpool against Arsenal in December 2018 | PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Arsenal's recent record at Anfield in the Premier League makes for dismal reading, with the Gunners having last tasted victory on the red half of Merseyside all the way back in 2012.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last eight meetings with Arsenal at Anfield on league duty, which have included a pair of 5-1 victories and a 4-0 triumph in August 2017.

Arteta does boast a couple of recent victories over Klopp, although one came in the Carabao Cup on penalties while the other arrived when Liverpool had already been crowned champions in July 2020.

Liverpool vs Arsenal score prediction

Mane and Salah could prove the difference for Liverpool | Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The defeat at the London Stadium last time out is sure to have rattled Liverpool. Despite losing just once this season, the performances against Brighton and West Ham haven't been all too convincing for Klopp's liking.

The Reds face an Arsenal side in red hot form, but they rarely lose at Anfield infront of supporters and they will be all too aware of the Gunners' recent record on Merseyside.

Expect a close encounter, with the home side to edge it.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Arsenal