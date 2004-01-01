Lucas Torreira reveals speaking to Jose Mourinho about Roma transfer

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has revealed that a summer transfer to Roma is a ‘possibility’ after speaking with manager Jose Mourinho.

Torreira hasn’t played for Arsenal since 2020 as a result of loan spells at Atletico Madrid and Fiorentina over the last couple of seasons. An ankle injury soon after Mikel Arteta started to put his own stamp on things probably also contributed to irreversibly falling out of favour.

The Uruguayan’s time at Fiorentina was substantially more successfully than with Atletico, with Serie A already a familiar home after originally making his name in Europe with Sampdoria.

Now, an ambitious Roma side that won the inaugural Europa Conference League has emerged as an option, with Torreira confirming to Uruguayan media: “There is a possibility.”

Roma have already been active in the market, picking up former Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic on a free transfer, as well as landing goalkeeper Mile Svilar and spending €7m to buy defender Zeki Celik from Lille.

“I spoke to Mourinho a while ago. I admire him as a coach. It's an opportunity that tempts me a lot, but it's not easy,” Torreira explained.

Torreira initially joined Arsenal in 2018 off the back of an impressive World Cup with Uruguay. He signed a five-year contract at the time that still has another 12 months left to run.

