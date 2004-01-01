Man charged with assaulting Aaron Ramsdale after north London derby

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed they have charged a 35-year-old man with assaulting Aaron Ramsdale following the north London derby on Sunday.

Arsenal ran out comfortable 2-0 winners against Tottenham on Sunday courtesy of first half goals from Martin Odegaard and an own goal from Hugo Lloris.

After the final whistle, things took a rather unsavoury turn as substitute Richarlison confronted Ramsdale while the goalkeeper was kissing the Arsenal badge. The Gunners number one, when getting his water bottle and towel from behind the goal, was then confronted by a swathe of angry Tottenham supporters, with one jumping onto the advertising boarding and kicking Ramsdale.

Joseph Watts, 35, from Hackney, north east London, has now been charged with assault by beating, going onto an area adjacent to playing area and throwing a missile onto the playing area. He is set to appear at Highbury Magistrates' Court on 17th February.