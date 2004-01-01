Man City edge Arsenal in Premier League form table as run-in approaches

We're approaching that point of the season when discourse around the 'final stretch' is rife. But when does the aforementioned sprint finish begin?

The return of the Premier League at the start of April following the international break seems like a logical starting position. Thus, the current period is a pivotal one in building some momentum ahead of crunch time.

The division is shaping up nicely at both ends of the table with two teams firmly locked in a title race and as many as nine teams involved in the relegation dogfight. A thrilling conclusion to the campaign is inevitable, and the form table depicts who's best placed to enjoy a productive end to the season.

Here's what the Premier League table looks like from the last six games.

Premier League table from last six games

Man City are the only side to enjoy an unbeaten run over their last six games with Arsenal winning their last five after being beaten by their title rivals. City's victory over the Gunners means they've accumulated a point more, but their draw at Nottingham Forest means the gap at the summit remains five points.

Liverpool were on the upsurge before their defeat at Bournemouth and are currently third in the form table, while Tottenham round off the top four after they returned to winning ways against Forest at the weekend.

Brighton and Brentford's recent form (nine points from their last six) leaves both sides in a promising position in the context of the European places, while Wolves have squeaked up the table having notched seven points from their last six.

Two sides that previously looked consigned for the drop, Bournemouth and Southampton, have each also picked up seven points from their last six which has condensed the bottom half of the table considerably. The woefully out of sorts Crystal Palace, who are bottom of the form table and winless in 2023, sit 12th in the Premier League but are now just three points clear of the drop zone.