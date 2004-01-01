Man City vs Arsenal - FA Cup 4th round: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction

Manchester City and Arsenal go head to head to kick off the FA Cup fourth round and there is a very real chance that whoever wins this game could go on to lift the trophy.

The Gunners have been winning the battle in the Premier League so far, topping the standings by five points with a game in hand at the halfway stage of the season. But City have won each of the last times these two have met, with Arsenal's last victory back in July 2020 - in the FA Cup.

Here's 90min's preview of the tie.

Where are Man City vs Arsenal playing?

Location: Manchester, England

Manchester, England Stadium: Etihad Stadium

Etihad Stadium Date: Friday 27 January

Friday 27 January Kick-off Time: 20:00 GMT / 15:00 ET / 12:00 PT

20:00 GMT / 15:00 ET / 12:00 PT VAR: John Brooks

John Brooks Referee: Paul Tierney

Man City vs Arsenal H2H Results (Last Five Games)

Man City: 5 Wins

5 Wins Arsenal: 0 Wins

0 Wins Draws: 0

Current Form (Last Five Games)

Man City: WWLLW

WWLLW Arsenal: WWWDW

How to watch Man City vs Arsenal on TV and live stream

United Kingdom

ITV1

ITVX

STV

STV Player

United States

ESPN+

Canada

Sportsnet

Man City team news

Phil Foden has been nursing a painful foot problem but Manchester City don't otherwise have any injuries to report. Expect a few changes from the side that beat Wolves last weekend, though.

Man City predicted lineup (4-3-3): Ortega; Walker, Laporte, Akanji, Gomez; Silva, Rodri, Gundogan; Mahrez, Alvarez, Grealish.

Arsenal team news

There could be a full Arsenal debut for £27m signing Leandro Trossard following an initial debut off the bench against Manchester United. Jakub Kiwior could also be involved at some point.

Gabriel Jesus and Reiss Nelson remain the only confirmed absences for Mikel Arteta, although Mohamed Elneny is still a doubt after missing the last couple of games.

Listen now to The Chronicles of a Gooner, part of the 90min podcast network, as Harry Symeoudiscusses Arsenal's link to Moises Caicedo, Jakub Kiwior's unveiling & the latest on Ivan Fresneda.

If you can't see this embed, click here to listen to the podcast!

Arsenal predicted lineup (4-3-3): Turner; Tomiyasu, Saliba, Holding, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka; Trossard, Nketiah, Martinelli.

Man City vs Arsenal score prediction

These teams are still yet to meet this season so it is difficult to know how a vastly improved Arsenal will fare against a side that has had a complete stranglehold over them for the past couple of years.

City appear to have bounced back from a mini wobble, making light work of Wolves in their last encounter following a comeback victory over Tottenham and back-to-back defeats against Manchester United and Southampton before that.

Arsenal are in better form overall and should be flying on confidence. But their may be a temptation from both managers to rotate slightly to preserve freshness for the Premier League.

If the Gunners do lose here and get knocked out of the FA Cup it might actually suit them in a way because it will put even more focus on staying top of the Premier League.

Prediction: Man City 1-0 Arsenal