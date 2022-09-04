Man Utd 3-1 Arsenal: Twitter reacts as Rashford stars in Red Devils victory

Manchester United and Arsenal met on Sunday with a lot on the line for both Premier League sides.

The Gunners won their opening five games and were beginning to dream of a potential title challenge, while United were hoping to make it four victories on the bounce after their defeats to Brighton and Brentford.

The game threw up a number of big moments, with Antony, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka all enjoying attacking success at Old Trafford.

Here's here social media saw the action unfold.

Man Utd vs Arsenal team news

Man Utd: Antony starts, Ronaldo & Casemiro on bench

The big news for United was the inclusion of new signing Antony, brought in from Ajax recently for around €100m. The Brazilian is familiar with Erik ten Hag, having worked with him in Holland.

Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane continued their partnership in central defence, leaving Harry Maguire on the bench where he sat alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Casemiro.

Arsenal: Ramsdale, White, Zinchenko & Odegaard all start

There had been some question marks over the fitness of quartet Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Martin Odegaard.

However, they each shook off their complaints to start at Old Trafford in a full strength lineup from Mikel Arteta.

Man Utd 3-1 Arsenal

Antony shows flair early on

Antony is likely to become a fan favourite at Old Trafford with his showboating skills, and he provided a taste of what's to come as the winger chopped the ball away from two Arsenal defenders to Diogo Dalot, whose cross was volleyed wide by Christian Eriksen.

What a chance. Lovely skill from Antony. A lot of the ground thought it was in — Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) September 4, 2022

I can’t get over that pass from Antony 🤯 — VSTRV (@Darnelle_AB) September 4, 2022

Saliba slices wide

Arsenal's first chance came soon after, as a set piece wasn't cleared effectively by United and fell for William Saliba.

The Frenchman scored a delightful goal at Bournemouth earlier this season but couldn't control his effort from the centre of the box.

Saliba side-foots a good chance wide. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) September 4, 2022

Martinelli's strike overruled

United had enjoyed a high-tempo start at home but looked to have fallen behind when Gabriel Martinelli sprung past their backline from Bukayo Saka's pass and finished cooly beyond David de Gea.

GABRIEL MARTINELLI!!! THIS BRAZILIAN IS TRULY WORTH 100M AND NOT YOUR BUM — Spanish Gooner (@elspanishgooner) September 4, 2022

However, on a weekend filled with contentious VAR calls, Martin Odegaard was adjudged to have fouled Eriksen in the build-up to the goal and it was disallowed. If you type 'VAR' into Twitter you'll get a good scope of the reaction - mostly negative - but here's a taster anyway.

Wasn’t a foul. VAR ruining football — Lawrence Bury (@lawrence_bury) September 4, 2022

My biggest issue with the application of VAR in this country is if you have to slow it down and watch it back 1000 times, how can it be a ‘clear and obvious error’? — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) September 4, 2022

The fact you’re looking at it for that wrong means it’s not clear and obvious! #VAR #MUNARS — James Jones (@ByJamesJones) September 4, 2022

This isn’t what VAR is for. It’s not there to re referee games. Yes, it’s probably a foul but it’s not a howler of a decision. I’m surprised that’s been ruled out. Although maybe I shouldn’t be🙄 — Michael Owen (@themichaelowen) September 4, 2022

Lokonga's challenge on Fernandes

A challenge from Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga had United fans up in arms, with Bruno Fernandes going down claiming a studs-up tackle from the Belgian.

that’s not a red, but lokonga is a bit silly for going studs up — Ömz (@omercayir1) September 4, 2022

That is very similar to the foul Bruno should have gone for at the Emirates a couple of years ago. Very naughty tackle by Lokonga — Jono 2.5 (@jontranslates) September 4, 2022

Wonder if Arsenal fans are going to complain about the referee not giving Lokonga a card for that 😂 — Mod (@CFCMod_) September 4, 2022

Bloody hell that doesn't look very good. — Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) September 4, 2022

De Gea denies Martinelli

Arsenal looked dangerous during the first 30 minutes and came close to a lead through Martinelli, though again he was denied, this time by David de Gea who sprung across goal to claw the header away from goal.

Great save De Gea! Arsenal getting on top here because the attack isn't holding the ball up — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) September 4, 2022

Great save from David De Gea 🧤 — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) September 4, 2022

Antony makes the breakthrough

For all of Arsenal's tidy play, it was United who edged ahead as new signing Antony made a dream start to his Red Devils career.

The Gunners were carved open as Rashford played in Antony, who had time and space to pick his spot and curl into the far corner.

Calm as you like. Left foot, outside to in. Dream debut. — Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) September 4, 2022

Old Trafford. Debut. Goal.



Welcome to the Premier League, Antony! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Diq0wQNErS — 90min (@90min_Football) September 4, 2022

Antony savouring the stage in celebrations that have electrified Old Trafford.



Arsenal had been on top, but that is one class #MUFC move.



Good advantage by Tierney as Fernandes hacked, terrific pass Rashford, composed finish Antony. — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) September 4, 2022

United made it through to half time ahead, with the Gunners needing to overturn the scoreline to maintain their 100% winning start to the season.

Saka equalises

Arsenal continued playing with intensity in the second half and were duly rewarded with the equaliser.

Arteta's side caught United high up the pitch and exploited Raphael Varane being out of position. They surged through the middle and the ball fell for Saka, who stroked past De Gea and the despairing Martinez.

Game on at Old Trafford! 💥



Bukayo Saka squeezes a strike through and levels it up for Arsenal!👊 pic.twitter.com/hEv48nxmwh — 90min (@90min_Football) September 4, 2022

A deserved equaliser for @Arsenal. There are holes in @BukayoSaka87’s socks, but there are no holes in his game. — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) September 4, 2022

I know both have scored but Saka has showed Antony levels here today. — EBL (@EBL2017) September 4, 2022

Saka is using Malacia today. Completely bossed him. — Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) September 4, 2022

Rashford puts United ahead again

Arsenal were level for just six second-half minutes as a moment of magic from Bruno Fernandes helped the hosts go 2-1 up.

The Portugal international picked the ball up in midfield and whipped a brilliant through ball with the outside of his foot for Rashford to latch onto. The 24-year-old made it two goals in four games with a well-taken finish.

The assist was magnificent and rightly got a lot of praise.

OMG Fernandes to Rashford there are tears all over — James Jackson (@Doublejayz72) September 4, 2022

Arsenal dissected right through the middle so effortlessly. Christian Eriksen to Bruno Fernandes, who supplied a super ball for Marcus Rashford to finish off. Goal has galvanised the hosts, who were enduring a difficult half — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) September 4, 2022

Don’t let that killer finish from Rashford distract you from that mind boggling pass from Bruno Fernandes — ' (@TheShowtimeReds) September 4, 2022

This is what makes Bruno Fernandes exceptional! What an assist to Rashford!!! — Zoba (@Czooba) September 4, 2022

Rashford's second ends Arsenal's unbeaten start

Rashford was a player who seemed to be enduring something of a confidence crisis.

However, during United's revival since losing their opening games of the season to Brighton and Brentford, the forward has delivered and bagged a brace when Arsenal gave away a sloppy third.

Eriksen ran straight through the middle of the pitch untracked to charge through on goal. The midfielder squared for Rashford, who fired in under pressure from Saliba.

Rashford famously bagged a double against Arsenal in 2016 during his breakout season at Old Trafford.

Rashford is back to his best! 🔥



2⚽️ 1🅰️ pic.twitter.com/wGks48KY4j — 90min (@90min_Football) September 4, 2022

I can’t believe millions of football fans allowed themselves to get brainwashed into thinking Rashford was a bad footballer. — ًEllis. (@UtdEIIis) September 4, 2022

Arsenal could have extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to four points with victory, but their advantage of closest competitors Manchester City and Tottenham is now just one point.

After the European action in midweek, Arsenal will look to get back to winning ways on Sunday against Everton, while United visit Crystal Palace later that day.