Man Utd equal Premier League record in disappointing draw with Southampton

Manchester United equalled the record for the longest unbeaten run away from home in English top-flight history on Sunday, matching Arsenal's total of 27 games without defeat with a 1-1 draw against Southampton.

The Red Devils will be disappointed to have dropped two points on the south coast, having delivered an extremely sluggish display from start to finish. They fell behind in the first half, but a Mason Greenwood strike rescued a point for the visitors.

Greenwood got the goal for Man Utd | James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

And although Sunday's poor display will cause frustration through the fanbase, it also means that Man Utd have equalled a top-flight record, set by rivals Arsenal in 2004. According to Opta, the Red Devils now hold the joint-record for the most consecutive games unbeaten away from home, having now gone 27 games without defeat on their travels.

The Gunners set this record between April 2003 and September 2004, coinciding with their famous and unrivalled 2003/04 Invincibles side. Ironically, it was Man Utd who ended Arsenal's unbeaten away run in October 2004, beating their arch enemies 2-0 at Old Trafford.

That iconic Premier League match also saw the Gunners' 49-match unbeaten run brought to an end, as goals from Ruud van Nistelrooy and Wayne Rooney meant Man Utd came out on top in the Battle of the Buffet, or 'Pizzagate'.

Solskjaer's side have not lost away from home since they suffered a 2-0 defeat to Liverpool in January 2020, and they managed the impressive feat of remaining unbeaten in every single away fixture throughout the 2020/21 campaign.

Man Utd can now become the outright holders of the record next weekend, when they travel to the Midlands to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers. Should the Red Devils avoid defeat in that clash, they will then have extended their run to an unmatched 28 games.

Taking the record from Arsenal will be sweet for Man Utd supporters, but it will mean less if they fail to pick up three points again.