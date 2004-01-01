Man Utd reach broad agreement to sign Lisandro Martinez for €55m

Manchester United have reached a broad agreement with Ajax for the signing of Lisandro Martinez, 90min understands.

The Red Devils have previously made two offers for the Argentine, who is capable of playing at centre-back, full-back and in a holding midfield role, and have been keen to wrap up a deal as quickly as possible amid interest from Arsenal.

Ajax have been firm in negotiations with United, and have attempted to drive his price up on numerous occasions, but Erik ten Hag's desire to bring him to Old Trafford has seen talks continue.

90min understands that a broad agreement has now been reached between United and Ajax, with the 13-time Premier League winners agreeing to pay a €55m fee for the 24-year-old - €50m in guaranteed payments and €5m in add-ons.

Ajax had been hoping to push United closer to €60m, but Martinez has made his desire to move increasingly known over the last 48 hours - perhaps prompting an agreement to be reached.

90min further understands that talks are ongoing for Brazilian forward Antony, who is also of interest to Premier League rivals Chelsea, but the two clubs remain a distance apart in their valuation. Ajax want €80m for the 22-year-old and, at this stage, a deal is not close to being agreed.

United are also trying to push through a move for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, but they've struggled to make any headway in negotiations - to the extent that chief executive Richard Arnold and football director John Murtough flew to Spain earlier this week to try and break the impasse.

There's also hope that Christian Eriksen will put pen to paper on a three-year deal soon - 90min understands that he has chosen to join United rather than remain at Brentford.