Man Utd release Cristiano Ronaldo with immediate effect

Manchester United have confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo has left the club for the second time after his contract was terminated with immediate effect by 'mutual agreement'.

It comes just days after an incendiary interview Ronaldo gave to Piers Morgan and TalkTV, during which he heavily criticised the club.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect," a club statement on Tuesday afternoon read.

"The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.

Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch."

More to follow...