Man Utd vs Arsenal goal among 6 VAR errors in the Premier League this season

Premier League referees have made six incorrect VAR calls so far this season - the most notable being Arsenal's disallowed goal in their September defeat to Manchester United.

This was decided by an independent panel made up of three former players and one representative of the Premier League and PGMOL, who assess all key match incidents from the week's football and report back to clubs each Thursday informing them of any potential refereeing errors.

So far this season, 48 goals have been overturned in the Premier League, with the panel judging six to be incorrect. Most notable of the goals on this list was Gabriel Martinelli's goal in the 12th minute against Manchester United at Old Trafford, which would have given Arsenal the lead had it not been disallowed due to a foul on Christian Eriksen by Martin Odegaard in the build-up.

United went on to win this game 3-1, meaning Arsenal have a right to feel more than a little aggrieved if the conclusion of the panel is correct.

Also on the list is Maxwel Cornet's late equaliser for West Ham against Chelsea, ruled out for a foul in the build-up by Jarrod Bowen on Blues goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. While this decision was more widely debated at the time than the Arsenal goal, West Ham will feel vindicated in the decision of the panel.

Aston Villa, Newcastle and Crystal Palace were also all among the victims of incorrect decision-making so far this campaign.

Howard Webb, PGMOL's chief refereeing officer, has been tasked with improving the standard of refereeing in the Premier League and will be keen to bring that figure down to a much healthier total.

The former Premier League referee will meet with representatives of the league's clubs in the new year to discuss standards and expectations for referees.

Meanwhile, discussions are ongoing about the potential introduction of automated VAR, which we saw used during this winter's World Cup.