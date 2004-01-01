 
Manchester City table bid for West Ham captain Declan Rice

Manchester City make an official bid for Declan Rice of £80m in guaranteed money plus £10m in add-ons. The Hammers rejected a bid from Arsenal worth the same overall amount last week.

Manchester City have made their first official bid for West Ham United captain Declan Rice, 90min understands.
Source : 90min

