Manchester City to rival Arsenal with bid for Declan Rice

Manchester City are readying an offer for West Ham captain Declan Rice as the interest in the 24-year-old continues to grow. Arsenal have had two bids rejected for West Ham and Manchester United also hold a strong interest.

Manchester City are ready to formalise their long-standing interest in West Ham captain Declan Rice with a bid, 90min understands.
Source : 90min

