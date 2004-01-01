Teams
Manchester City to rival Arsenal with bid for Declan Rice
Manchester City are readying an offer for West Ham captain Declan Rice as the interest in the 24-year-old continues to grow. Arsenal have had two bids rejected for West Ham and Manchester United also hold a strong interest.
Manchester City are ready to formalise their long-standing interest in West Ham captain Declan Rice with a bid, 90min understands.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source :
90min
