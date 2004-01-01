Manchester City vs Arsenal: Picking a Combined XI Ahead of WSL Clash

Two of the most successful sides in WSL history go toe to toe at the Academy Stadium on Sunday as Manchester City host Arsenal.

The pair have four league titles between them and two of the strongest squads in the top flight - but both have dropped points this season and will see Sunday as a major opportunity to get one over a title rival for the first time this term.

Given the strength of both sides, creating a combined XI is a bit of a nightmare. But we've given it a go anyway.

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Roebuck and Houghton were an integral part of City's mean defence last term | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Ellie Roebuck (GK) - Arguably the best goalkeeper in the top flight and winner of the WSL's inaugural Golden Glove award, Roebuck would be number one in any WSL combined XI. Excellent with the ball at her feet and always comes up with the big saves in the big games. And still just 21 years old.



Lucy Bronze (RB) - Having just been named on the three-player shortlist for the Best FIFA Women's Player award, it is only right that the world's best right back makes this combined XI. Fast, strong, intelligent, good in the air, solid defensively, terrifying going forward - Bronze is the complete player.



Leah Williamson (CB) - The WSL's best ball playing centre half, Williamson is vital to the way Arsenal play. Having spent her youth - and parts of her senior career - playing in midfield, she is blessed with ice cool composure and an eye for a pass, and is frequently the starting point for a Gunners attack.



Steph Houghton (CB) - The City skipper edges out her excellent centre half partner Gemma Bonner. Like Williamson, Houghton's time playing further up the field is evident in her ball playing ability, and her trademark cross field diagonal pass is such a weapon for City. Such a threat from a free kick too.



Katie McCabe (LB) - Competition is stiff at left back with City boasting both Alex Greenwood and Demi Stokes - but if Gareth Taylor can't choose between the pair, how can we? Converted from winger to full back, McCabe is such an asset going forward, and her mean streak and love for a crunching tackle make her a robust defensive addition too.

2. Midfielders

Walsh and Little are among the best midfielders in the league | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Keira Walsh (CDM) - Walsh is as unique of a player as they come. Masterful composure, vision and passing range, she is ever present every week in the City midfield despite the sheer wealth of world class talent Gareth Taylor has at his disposal. Very few can play the number four role like Keira Walsh.



Sam Mewis (CM) - The World Cup winner has seamlessly transitioned into life in the WSL, and has already established herself as one of the finest players in the league. Mewis is such an athlete, but couples this with an astute footballing brain. The game is played at whatever tempo she dictates.



Kim Little (CM) - Competition in midfield is oh so fierce, but the Arsenal skipper takes the final spot. One of the best attacking midfielders in the world, Little's balance, quick feet and vision are sublime. With an eye for a goal and the ability to unpick a backline, the Scotland international is a match winner.

3. Forwards

Foord and Miedema have formed a mean strike partnership | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Chloe Kelly (FW) - Last season's WSL breakout star has gone up a level since her summer move to City. Kelly's fearlessness, mesmerising feet and ability to find the net from just about anywhere make her one of the league's most exciting forward players. Having left Arsenal as a 20-year-old in search of game time, she could be terrorising her former side's backline on Saturday.



Vivianne Miedema (ST) - The WSL's all-time top scorer is one of the best in world. Her poise, composure and lethalness in front of goal - 10 goals in eight league appearances this season - coupled with her intelligence and ability to provide for others make Miedema a truly unique centre forward.



Caitlin Foord (FW) - A tough call between the always excellent Beth Mead and Caitlin Foord for the final forward spot - but the Australian international edges it because she has been quite simply top class this season. Five goals and five assists in the league so far this term, she combines so effectively with Miedema and on current form is undroppable.