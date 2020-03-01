Manchester City vs Arsenal Preview: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

With Mikel Arteta controversially going in the other direction this season, Arsenal will hope that they might finally start having things their own way, and a Wednesday night showdown against a side who looked out of ideas in the Manchester derby on Sunday looks a great place to begin.
Arsenal could make an unlikely entry back into contention for a Champions League spot with a victory, and though second-placed City are at best playing for pride already with Liverpool rampaging towards a 19th top-flight title, they will not want to give the Reds the satisfaction of lifting the Premier League trophy at Goodison Park by dropping points.
Where to Watch
|When is Kick Off?
|Wednesday 11 March
|What Time is Kick Off?
|19:30 (GMT)
|Where is it Played?
|Etihad Stadium
|TV Channel/Live Stream?
|Sky Sports Main Event
Team News
Manchester City could be without a number of key players, with Pep Guardiola unsure if Kevin de Bruyne will feature after he was surprisingly left out of Sunday's squad at Old Trafford with a shoulder injury
Predicted Lineups
|Man City
|Ederson; Mendy, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Walker; Rodri, Gündoğan; Sterling, D. Silva, Mahrez; Jesus
|Arsenal
|Leno; Saka, Papastathopoulos, Luiz, Bellerín; Xhaka, Ceballos; Aubameyang, Özil, Pépé; Lacazette
Head-to-Head Record
Arsenal will head to the Etihad looking to avoid defeat for the first time in seven games against Man City.
Indeed, some of the Gunners' greatest humblings in recent years have come in this fixture, from a passive 3-0 loss at the Emirates during the tail end of Freddie Ljungberg's short reign to an unfortunate sequence in 2018 when they lost 3-0 to the Cityzens twice within the space of seven days.
8 - In the first half of Arsenal's game against Man City, Pierre-Emerick Aubamayeng had just eight touches, three of which were from kick-offs and none coming in the opposition's box. Anonymous. #ARSMCI pic.twitter.com/qcwm371ObW— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 15, 2019
Recent Form
Prior to a flat Manchester derby loss
0.62 - Manchester City's Expected Goals total of 0.62 was their lowest in a Premier League game this season, and their lowest in the competition overall since April 2019 - also against Manchester United (0.52). Smothered. pic.twitter.com/ckQxs2l8tM— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 8, 2020
Arsenal have looked tidy without necessarily creating too many chances, dispatching teams consistently but with no shortage of nervous defending
Here's how both sides have done in their last five matches:
|Man City
|Arsenal
|Man United 1-0 Man City (08/03)
|Arsenal 1-0 West Ham (07/03)
|Sheffield Wednesday 0-1 Man City (04/03)
|Portsmouth 0-2 Arsenal (02/03)
|Aston Villa 1-2 Man City (01/03)
|Arsenal 1-2 Olympiacos (27/02)
|Real Madrid 1-2 Man City (26/02)
|Arsenal 3-2 Everton (23/02)
|Leicester 0-1 Man City (22/02)
|Olympiacos 0-1 Arsenal (20/02)
Prediction
Man City have definitely had Arsenal's number in recent years
