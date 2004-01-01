Manchester United 0-1 Arsenal: Player Ratings as Aubameyang Penalty Gives Gunners Important Win

A Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang penalty was enough to give Arsenal a 1-0 win over a lacklustre Manchester United side on Sunday afternoon.

In a first half of few chances, Willian came closest to breaking the deadlock when he fired a shot away that clipped the bar.

After the break, the Gunners drew first blood from the penalty spot. Paul Pogba was the guilty party, bringing Hector Bellerin down in the box and Aubameyang was clinical from 12 yards.

United came tantalisingly close to levelling things up with just over five minutes to play when Mohamed Elneny's attempted clearance cannoned off Bernd Leno and onto the post.

Here are your United and Arsenal player ratings from Old Trafford.

Manchester United

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Wan-Bissaka enjoyed a fascinating battle with Bukayo Saka | Pool/Getty Images

David de Gea (GK) - 6/10 - Did not manage to keep out the penalty, which was one of his only pieces of action all game.



Aaron Wan-Bissaka (RB) - 6/10 - Excellent defensively as always, racking up three blocks. Did not offer much going forward.



Victor Lindelof (CB) - 6/10 - A couple of sloppy moments. Lost his man several times and it could have proved costly.



Harry Maguire (CB) - 7/10 - His heading from corners was United's most potent attacking threat. Looked comfortable at the back.



Luke Shaw (LB) - 7/10 - Did well against Willian and Hector Bellerin who tried to doubled up on him. A good response to his critics.

2. Midfielders

Pogba gave away a penalty in the second half | Pool/Getty Images

Fred (CM) - 5/10 - Arsenal tried to nullify his creativity by having Alexandre Lacazette man mark him. For the most part, it worked with the Brazilian hooked on the hour mark.



Scott McTominay (CM) - 6/10 - With Fred pinned in, the Scot struggled to influence the game.



Paul Pogba (CM) - 4/10 - Constantly dispossessed. After some early promise in this new formation, his performance was really disappointing. The penalty he gave away was also extremely clumsy.



Bruno Fernandes (AM) - 5/10 - One of his most underwhelming displays in a United shirt. Struggled to impose himself.

3. Forwards

It was a frustrating evening for Greenwood | Pool/Getty Images

Mason Greenwood (ST) - 6/10 - Had little service throughout the game. When he did get a sight at goal, he looked sharp.



Marcus Rashford (ST) - 6/10 - Played the role of creator in United's front two. Some flashes of brilliance here and there, but largely anonymous.

4. Substitutes

Nemanja Matic - 6/10



Donny van de Beek - 6/10



Edinson Cavani - N/A

5. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Tierney impressed at centre-back | PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Bernd Leno (GK) - 6/10 - Just one save to make. We're not counting the one that he kept out with his head...



Rob Holding (CB) - 8/10 - Excellent performance. Made the most clearances for his team with five.



Gabriel (CB) - 8/10 - Composed, authoritative and used the ball well. Saying that, was perhaps lucky not to receive a second yellow card for a clumsy challenge on Greenwood.



Kieran Tierney (CB) - 8/10 - Whipped in some very dangerous crosses despite being part of the back three.

6. Wing Backs & Midfielders

Bellerin won the spot kick for Arsenal | Pool/Getty Images

Hector Bellerin (RWB) - 7/10 - His smart run won his side the penalty. It was one of the only moments of quality in a pretty drab game.



Mohamed Elneny (CM) - 7/10 - All action display in the middle of the park. A great foil for Partey.



Thomas Partey (CM) - 8/10 - Was everywhere for his side. A superb all-round midfielder performance. His dynamism and intelligence helped the Gunners dominate the midfield.



Bukayo Saka (LWB) - 7/10 - Let a golden chance go begging just before the break. Other than that he did well. Majority of Arsenal's play went down his side.

7. Forwards

Lacazette played a key defensive role for his team | PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Willian (RW) - 6/10 - Came closest to breaking the deadlock in the first half. Struggled to cause Shaw that many problems over the 90 minutes.



Alexandre Lacazette (ST) - 7/10 - Asked to play a tough role defensively but man marked Fred very well. Struggled in the attacking phase but in the Frenchman's defence, he was often isolated.



Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (LW) - 7/10 - Calmness personified from the spot. Was quiet other than that but who cares? He's a match winner.

8. Substitutes

Eddie Nketiah - 6/10



Ainsley Maitland-Niles - 5/10



Shkodran Mustafi - 5/10