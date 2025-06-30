Manchester United and Ajax confirm agreement for £49m Lisandro Martinez transfer

Manchester United have confirmed an agreement for the transfer of Lisandro Martinez from Ajax, subject to a medical and personal terms being agreed.

The Dutch giants have revealed United will pay €57.37m (£48.8m) for the 24-year-old, potentially rising to €67.37m (£57.4m) with add-ons.

The Argentine is set to become the third signing of the Erik ten Hag era, after Tyrell Malacia and Christian Eriksen, with United identifying the utility man as their priority defensive target some time ago.

Martinez was also strongly linked with Arsenal this summer, but 90min understands that he spurned the Gunners' advances to link back up with former Ajax manager Ten Hag.

A club statement from Man Utd read: "Manchester United is delighted to announce the club has reached agreement with Ajax for the transfer of Argentine international defender Lisandro Martinez, subject to medical, to player terms being finalised, and to UK visa requirements."

Ajax also released a statement confirming the transfer fee: "Ajax and Manchester United have reached an agreement for the transfer of Lisandro Martínez," it read.

"The transfer is still subject to a medical examination and the contractual agreement of both clubs with the player. The defender is still under contract with Ajax until June 30, 2025. Ajax agreed a transfer fee of € 57.37 million with the English side. That amount can increase to € 67.37 million through variables."

Along with fellow new arrival Eriksen, Martinez will not be joining up with Man Utd's touring squad in Australia once the deal is complete. The club decided that the lengthy travelling time would not have been worth it for a few training sessions and a game against Crystal Palace at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

United are keen to push on with further signings before the season begins next month. As reported by 90min, they are continuing to work on a deal to bring in Frenkie de Jong - another former Ajax player - to the club.