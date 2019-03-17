Manchester United & Arsenal Join Race for Atlanta United Sensation Ezequiel Barco

​Manchester United and Arsenal are both said to be monitoring 20-year-old Atlanta United winger Ezequiel Barco.

Barco is seen as one of the most exciting prospects in Major League Soccer, having initially risen to prominence with a number of exciting performances with Argentinian side Independiente before moving to Atlanta.

According to Portuguese outlet Record, Sporting CP see him as an ideal replacement for Bruno Fernandes, but they may have a battle on their hands to sign him as both United and Arsenal are following him closely.

Barco, who can operate on either wing or as a central attacking midfielder, has managed nine goals and nine assists in 59 appearances for Atlanta, while he also put in a number of impressive performances at this year's Under-20 World Cup with Argentina.

He has long been viewed as a potential star of the future, but Barco shocked many when he opted to seal a huge $15m move to Atlanta back in 2018, rather than make the move to Europe as most expected.

While the ​MLS side are not desperate to sell, they would be interested in making a profit on Barco by selling him to the highest bidder, and it appears as though there will be no shortage of options for the 20-year-old.

United's interest in Barco certainly makes sense. They have prioritised recruiting exciting young players in recent years, and the Atlanta man fits the bill. The Red Devils want some attacking reinforcements in the very near future, and bringing in someone with Barco's versatility would fill a number of holes in the United squad.

As for Arsenal, the Gunners have lacked a creative spark on a number of occasions this season, so somebody with Barco's flair and unpredictability could be exactly what they need to turn things around.

However, having already spent so heavily on Nicolas Pépé last summer, Arsenal would likely struggle to meet Atlanta's demands - especially if other teams are serious about signing him as well.

