Manchester United & Arsenal Linked With Roma Winger Cengiz Ünder

Roma forward Cengiz Ünder is being tracked by both Manchester United and Arsenal, according to a new report.





The 22-year-old extended his contract in Rome last summer until 2023, two years after he first joined I Giallorossi. Since joining the club in 2017, Ünder has made 67 appearances in Serie A, scoring 13 times.





Ünder in action for AS Roma.

But according to Corriere dello Sport (via the Daily Mail), Ünder is attracting interest from England - and they claim that Manchester United and Arsenal are competing to sign him, with the price of a potential deal worth £27m a significant factor for both clubs.





With the coronavirus pandemic set to greatly impact finances in the upcoming transfer window, such a price tag is an enticing one for two teams looking to revive their on-field fortunes. It especially appeals to United, who reported a £3.3m loss in the latest financial results.





Ünder has made 20 appearances for Roma this season, with three league goals to his name. A muscle injury earlier in the season has prevented him from playing more, with the 22-year-old missing 10 games during that time.





Were either team to make a move, they would be chasing a player with international pedigree - Ünder is a regular in Turkey's national team. To date, he has earned 20 caps - scoring six times - since making his international debut in November 2016.





Ünder playing for Istanbul Basaksehir

Everton have also been linked with him, with Corriere dello Sport citing a possible swap deal with Italian striker Moise Kean, formerly of Juventus. Were Ünder to move, it would be his first forage into English football - three years after he moved to Italy from former Turkish Süper Lig champions İstanbul Başakşehir for €13.4m.





Domestically, Roma are currently fifth in Serie A, three points off the Champions League spots with 12 games still to play. Paulo Fonseca’s side return to action for the first time in three and-a-half months, when they host Sampdoria at the Stadio Olimpico on 24 June.





