Manchester United & Arsenal 'Make Enquiries' About Christian Eriksen January Move

Premier League duo Arsenal and Manchester United are said to have made contact with Inter over potential January moves for wantaway midfielder Christian Eriksen.

The Dane has struggled to make an impact during his year in Serie A and finds himself firmly out of favour under Antonio Conte. The former Spurs star enjoyed a promising start after his January move at the start of the year, but his form soon faded,

Eriksen has started just once since October, and has failed to score or assist a goal this season despite making 12 appearances in all competitions.

Eriksen against Shakhtar Donetsk | Soccrates Images/Getty Images

His struggles have yielded reports of frustration and it's believed Conte is running out of patience with the 28-year-old. His huge salary makes a potential move away difficult to negotiate, but it's widely thought that the club and the player are mutually prepared to part ways if the opportunity presents itself.

According to SportWitness' latest breakdown of the situation as it's reported in Italy, that is indeed the case. Both Corriere and Gazzetta Dello Sport agree that Inter are open to selling, with the player keen on a return to the Premier League.

Corriere name Arsenal and Manchester United as potential suitors, though neither club is thought to be firmly pushing to make a deal happen. 'Tentative enquiries' have been made, but the finances involved make it unlikely in January.

They do say, however, that Arsenal are a more likely destination than United. Inter are keen to sign Granit Xhaka and a swap deal could be on the cards if that's something the Gunners are open to.

It's not clear where he would fit at United either. As things stand, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is practically unable to fit all his central midfield players into the team, with Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek and Bruno Fernandes largely incompatible as a trio. Adding another attacking midfielder, at the peak of his career and on huge wages, makes little sense.

Arsenal look a marginally better fit but they have other problems to deal with before swapping one of their leaders out for a high-earning misfit, whose form has been on the slide for the better part of a year, particularly one who has history with their neighbours.