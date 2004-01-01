Manchester United make offer for Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez

Manchester United have made an offer of €43m, potentially rising to €45m with add-ons, to Dutch champions Ajax for top defensive target Lisandro Martinez.

United have turned their attention to the Argentinian international after making progress on the transfers of Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona and Feyenoord's Tyrell Malacia.

Martinez is the next target, with 90min reporting earlier this week of Erik ten Hag's intention to bring the 24-year-old to Old Trafford amid interest from Premier League rivals Arsenal. It's understood an official offer has now been made by United, theirs higher than the two previous Arsenal offers; the latest of which being worth €40m plus add-ons.

Ajax are understood to have valued the player at closer to €50m, but United are hopeful a deal can be struck. United firmly believe the player would like to move to Old Trafford and have now moved ahead of the Gunners in the race for the versatile defender, who can play centre back, left back and in defensive midfield.

United are indeed hopeful that they can have a host of new signings present when they fly out on their pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia on Friday. The deal for Malacia is effectively sealed, while United are hopeful on De Jong's presence by the time they depart.

Dependent on how negotiations play out for Martinez, he could also join the travelling party, while 90min has learned United are confident that Christian Eriksen will choose Old Trafford after a contract offer was tabled for the Dane. Brentford would also like to take Eriksen back following the expiration of his deal on June 30, though other Premier League clubs remain in the race too.

Eriksen wants to be convinced by United's transfer plans before committing - his deal likely hinges on their success with luring other key players to the club - though another key transfer target, Antony, has a high price tag placed on his head by Ajax.

Any deal for the Brazilian winger is likely to take far longer should United continue their pursuit. Ajax are not in a position of needing to sell the player following other departures this summer, with their bank balance soon further strengthened with a transfer of Martinez progressing.