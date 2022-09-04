Manchester United vs Arsenal: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction

Manchester United welcome old rivals Arsenal to Old Trafford this weekend.

Erik ten Hag has bounced back perfectly from his horrendous start at Red Devils boss, securing three wins on the trot after opening the season with two humiliations at the hands of Brighton and Brentford.

Their visitors have made the perfect start to the new campaign, with Mikel Arteta watching his side collect five wins from five so far.

Here's all you need to know ahead of their showdown.

Where are Manchester United vs Arsenal playing?

Location: Manchester, England

Manchester, England Stadium: Old Trafford

Old Trafford Date: Sunday 4 September

Sunday 4 September Kick-off Time: 16:30 BST / 11:30 EST / 08:30 PST

16:30 BST / 11:30 EST / 08:30 PST VAR: Lee Mason

Lee Mason Referee: Paul Tierney

Where can you watch Manchester United vs Arsenal in the UK?

Channel : Sky Sports Main Event

: Sky Sports Main Event Channel: Sky Sports Premier League

Sky Sports Premier League Streaming Service: Sky Sports

Sky Sports Broadcast Time: 16:00 (BST)

Where can you watch Manchester United vs Arsenal in the United States?

Channel: Telemundo

Telemundo Streaming Service: Telemundo

Telemundo Broadcast Time EST: 11:30

11:30 Broadcast Time PST: 08:30

Channel: fuboTV Canada

fuboTV Canada Streaming Service: fuboTV Canada

fuboTV Canada Broadcast Time EST: 11:30

11:30 Broadcast Time PST: 08:30

Where can you watch Manchester United vs Arsenal Highlights?

Channel: BBC Match of the Day 2

BBC Match of the Day 2 Stream: Sky Sports YouTube channel

Manchester United vs Arsenal H2H Results (Last Five Games)

Man Utd: 1 Win

Arsenal: 3 Wins

Draws: 1

Current Form (Last Five Games)

Man Utd: LLWWW

Arsenal: WWWWW

Manchester United team news

Ten Hag has revealed he will make a decision on Saturday over whether he will start new star signing Antony following his deadline day move from Ajax.

The Dutchman also confirmed that Anthony Martial is still a few days away from making a recovery from an Achilles injury, while Brandon Williams and Facundo Pellistri are the only other expected absentees.

Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are expected to be available again after knocks kept them out of Thursday's win at Leicester.

Man Utd Starting 11: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford.



Bench: Dubravka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw, Van de Beek, McTominay, Fred, Elanga, Ronaldo.

Arsenal team news

Unlike his opposite number, Arteta has several major injury concerns to worry about.

Aaron Ramsdale and Martin Odegaard are facing a race against time to prove their fitness, while Ben White is said to have left Friday's training session early.

Mohamed Elneny, Thomas Partey and Oleksandr Zinchenko will all miss the trip to Old Trafford.

Arsenal Starting 11: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney; Lokonga, Xhaka; Saka, Smith Rowe, Martinelli; Jesus



Bench: Turner, Tomiyasu, Holding, Cedric, Smith, Marquinhos, Vieira, Odegaard, Nketiah.

Manchester United vs Arsenal score prediction

This is a classic Premier League fixture that never fails to disappoint.

Whether it's the two differing identities of Manchester and London, the competitive history between the two, or nowadays simply the race to get back to the top, there's always a reason to be excited about Manchester United taking on Arsenal.

Ten Hag's United look resurgent and haven't looked in any real danger since getting battered by Brentford, while if Arsenal's momentum were to ever slow down, you'd expect it to come here with so many injury concerns.

Prediction: Manchester United 1-1 Arsenal