Marc Cucurella's hilarious reaction to Jorginho's Arsenal transfer

Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella was surprised to hear that Jorginho would be leaving the Blues to sign for Arsenal.

The midfielder is swapping west London for north London after the two rivals agreed terms over a transfer on deadline day.

This was to the shock of Cucurella, who admitted he heard rumours of a potential move on Monday but did not think much of them.

In a video interview with GOAL, Cucurella stated that the smartest player in Chelsea's ranks was Jorginho, only for the interviewer to inform him that he's heading to Arsenal.

After being told Jorginho no longer plays for Chelsea, Cucurella replied: "No? I would say Jorginho, no club or [should he] change [the answer]? Yeah?

Further discussing the move, Cucurella laughed: "I read yesterday [about a potential transfer]...no!"

Marc Cucurella's reaction when we told him Jorginho was joining Arsenal 😱 pic.twitter.com/9j4zIte2Wx — GOAL (@goal) January 31, 2023

While Jorginho is leaving Chelsea, the Blues are still working hard to bring in Enzo Fernandez in midfield before the 11pm deadline.

However, they will have to make do without Moises Caicedo, who will be staying at Brighton until at least the end of the season.

