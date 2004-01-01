Marco Asensio: Agent claims Arsenal are interested in signing Real Madrid star

Marco Asensio's representatives have confirmed he'd be willing to consider a move away from Real Madrid amid alleged interest from Arsenal and AC Milan.

The 26-year-old has 14 months remaining on his Bernabeu contract and has previously been linked with a move to the Premier League.

Asensio has played in 34 matches for Real Madrid this season, totting up 1,713 minutes in the process, but isn't always guaranteed a place in Carlo Ancelotti's starting XI.

Indeed, he was benched for Real's 3-1 win over Chelsea in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie at Stamford Bridge, and watched on as Ancelotti instead turned to Gareth Bale as a late substitute.

Speaking about Asensio's future, representatives of the Spaniard confirmed to Sportsmediaset that there's interest in their client, saying: "We are proud of Milan’s interest. The Rossoneri [Milan] are an option even if there are offers from a couple of English clubs, including Arsenal. We are ready to evaluate every option."

It's expected to be a busy summer in the Spanish capital in terms of transfers, headlined by the possible arrival of Kylian Mbappe from Real Madrid.

The 23-year-old is a long-term target of president Florentino Perez and 90min understands that Real remain hopeful of landing him at the expiry of his PSG contract this summer, despite reports suggesting he may yet pen an extension at the Parc des Princes.

As for outgoings, Bale is one player almost certainly leaving Real Madrid after a successful nine-year stint at the club. Amid a raft of injury problems, the Welshman has won four Champions League titles, two La Liga crowns and the Super Cup on three separate occasions.

Asensio has played his own part in a number of those successes, with the 25-cap Spain international currently enjoying his most prolific season to date in terms of goalscoring.