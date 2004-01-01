Marco Asensio offered to clubs as winger considers Real Madrid future

Marco Asensio has been offered to a host of clubs around Europe as he considers his future at Real Madrid, 90min understands.

The 27-year-old's Bernabeu contract expires at the end of the season, though current Champions League holders Real are interested in negotiating a new deal.

But the Spaniard is open to offers from elsewhere and is assessing his options before committing to the club long-term, as he's concerned by the regularity of first team football offered under Carlo Ancelotti.

90min understands that a number of leading clubs have been alerted to Asensio's potential interest in a move, including Real Madrid's fierce rivals Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

Bayern Munich, Juventus, PSG and Marseille have also shown interest in Asensio, with Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City among his admirers in England.

Sources have confirmed to 90min that Asensio's preference would be to remain at Real Madrid if guarantees can be made about his future at the club, and that uncertainty could be a factor in whether or not interested parties will make an official move.

Asensio first broke into Real Madrid's first team during the 2016/17 season, some 18 months after joining the club from Real Mallorca as an 18-year-old. He has gone on to make 267 appearances for the club in all competitions, but has often found himself rotating in and out of the side - he played second fiddle to Gareth Bale on the right wing for a number of years.

The 35-cap Spanish international has also struggled with injuries, particularly during the 2019/20 season when he tore his ACL and was restricted to just ten appearances.