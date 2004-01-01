Marcus Rashford gives title race assessment after latest Man Utd win

Marcus Rashford has called on Manchester United to 'focus on themselves' after another important win in the Premier League title race.

The Red Devils moved to within three points of second place Manchester City and within five of table-toppers Arsenal following their emphatic 3-0 win over Leicester on Sunday - thanks to goals from Rashford and Jadon Sancho.

With his brace at Old Trafford, Rashford has now scored a career-best 24 goals all competitions this season - a tally that included 14 league goals.

When asked by Sky Sports about United's title hopes, Rashford admitted: "We're obviously there, we're close. At the same time both teams in front of us are both really good teams and they're playing good football at the minute as well so we have to just focus on ourselves and do as well as we can, and keep trying to pick as many points [as possible]."

Rashford also gave an assessment of the win on Sunday at Old Trafford, saying: "It's obviously a nice feeling to be scoring goals and winning games.

"I think in the first half we didn't actually play that well. In the second half we played a lot better, we found people in pockets, found Bruno [Fernandes] in pockets and Fred and they were able to create chances for us.

"We need to try and look to do that from the beginning [of games] but it's also a positive that when we're not playing at our best we were able to go in at half-time a goal up so definitely stuff to learn from and improve on but overall a good day."