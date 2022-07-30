Marseille confirm Nuno Tavares loan signing from Arsenal

Marseille have confirmed the arrival of defender Nuno Tavares on a season-long loan from Arsenal.

The 22-year-old moved to the Emirates last summer to offer cover for Kieran Tierney, eventually making 28 appearances in all competitions, but the signing of Oleksandr Zinchenko saw Tavares fall down the pecking order.

He has now opted to spend the next 12 months with Marseille.

Marseille have enjoyed plenty of success when it comes to loaning players from Arsenal in recent years.

Centre-back William Saliba was a hit during his 12-month loan at Orange Velodrome last season, while 23-year-old midfielder Matteo Guendouzi made his stay at the club permanent this summer.

As well as Guendouzi, Arsenal have also said goodbye to striker Alexandre Lacazette, who joined Lyon, and centre-back Konstantinos Mavropanos, who completed his own permanent move to Stuttgart.