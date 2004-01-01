Martin Odegaard expecting 'desperate' Liverpool to be 'dangerous' against Arsenal

Martin Odegaard thinks Liverpool will be desperate to get a result against Arsenal given their poor start to the season and they are therefore 'dangerous'.

It's been a disappointing opening to the 2022/23 campaign for Jurgen Klopp and co, who sit 10th in the Premier League after seven matches with just two wins to their name.

In their absence, Arsenal have taken on the role of Manchester City's closest challengers and sit just two points behind the reigning champions with a game in hand.

That game in hand will be against Liverpool, and Odegaard is expecting the struggles his team's opponents have encountered to only make them more dangerous.

"This current Liverpool side is obviously a very strong team too, and this is another challenge for us today," he said in Arsenal's programme ahead of the match.

"What Liverpool have done over the last few years speaks for itself and although they haven’t started as well this time as they have in previous seasons, their squad is full of quality. They have had a few injuries this season, but those players are coming back and this is another huge test for us today at the Emirates.

"Liverpool could be dangerous as well today because they will be desperate to show that they should be higher up the table. We’ve got to be ready for that - when teams feel they have something to prove, that can lift them, so all we expect today is a big battle and a huge test.

"We’re at the top of the table, so teams will be even more motivated against us to show their qualities. It’s up to us to rise to that and play our game, keep performing as we have been, and hopefully, we can get another good result here at home like we did last weekend."