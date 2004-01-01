Martin Odegaard: Gabriel Jesus & Oleksandr Zinchenko's 'winning experience' will help Arsenal

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard believes that Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko's history of winning trophies will be of benefit to the Gunners.

The duo joined from Manchester City earlier this summer for a combined £80m having won 10 trophies apiece in their time at the Etihad Stadium, including four Premier League titles.

Jesus and Zinchenko made their Arsenal debuts in Friday's 2-0 win at Crystal Palace and impressed fans with their technical qualities, though new skipper Odegaard believes it will be their mentality that will give the Gunners an extra edge.

"Gabi and Alex, coming from Man City, are used to winning trophies and playing for the best teams in the world for a few years. They bring that experience and they know what it takes to win in this country," he said.

"I think it’s important, it’s always an area to improve for everyone, you can always be better in that way.

"As I said they have that experience and hopefully they can share with us what it takes to win in this country. That’s where we want to be as a team, to fight for trophies, titles, be at the top. That’s where the club should be so that’s where we want to get to.

"I think that’s a good thing for us to get players with that experience as well. Of course, the quality they have as well is top, so they have been good."

Arsenal have come into the new season with high expectations after narrowly missing out on a return to the Champions League last campaign.

The Gunners will compete in the Europa League this year, while they are also looking to win a second piece of major silverware under Mikel Arteta.