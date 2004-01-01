Martin Odegaard heaps praise on new Arsenal signing

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has hailed new signing Jorginho as a 'great player' following his impressive start to life at the Emirates Stadium.

Jorginho was a late January signing from Chelsea after the Gunners were priced out of a move for Brighton's Moises Caicedo. Due to Thomas Partey's injury, the Italy international has already played a lot of football since his transfer, proving instrumental in some crucial wins.

Jorginho was key to the dramatic win over Aston Villa earlier this month, with his venomous shot in the final minute of the game cannoning off the crossbar, off Emi Martinez's back, and into the net to give the Gunners a lead and the eventual win.

Speaking to the Evening Standard, captain Odegaard was quick to praise Jorginho's influence.

“Jorginho especially has a lot of experience. He’s won a lot of things, brings that mentality into the team and helps the young players. It’s great to have him on board," the skipper said.

“He’s a great player, we saw that from the first day when he came here. He brings a lot of quality, he’s very calm on the ball, finds the right passes and dictates the game. He’s nice to play with."

