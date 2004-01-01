Martin Odegaard jokes that Erling Haaland should join Arsenal

Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard has jokingly called on international teammate Erling Haaland to join the Gunners if he wants to move to the Premier League this summer.

Haaland remains one of Europe's most in-demand players, and 90min understands that he is nearing a move to Manchester City.

However, Norway teammate Odegaard has said that the striker should head to the Emirates Stadium if he is insisting on a summer transfer to England.

“[Haaland is] a funny guy, a good guy and he’s a good friend of mine. A great player as well of course so we will see what he will do, I don’t know. If he comes to England, he needs to come to us of course! But I don’t know what he will do, but he is a great guy," Odegaard said in an interview with Stadium Astro.

“To be honest, we haven’t talked too much about it [Haaland's future], I know he has so many people trying to ask him and to tell him what to do and I don’t want to do that.

"He’s a beast he’s strong, he’s fast, I think he has everything. I think he can play in every league in every country to be honest.”

Haaland has battled with a number of injuries this season but has still scored 25 goals in 27 games for Borussia Dortmund.

Odegaard, meanwhile, has established himself as a key player at Arsenal and could be named club captain this summer if current skipper Alexandre Lacazette leaves at the end of his contract.