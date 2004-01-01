Martin Odegaard named Premier League Player of the Month for November & December

Arsenal's Martin Odegaard has been named the Premier League Player of the Month across November and December.

There were four rounds of fixtures across the two months, with the World Cup break splitting them up, so the decision was made to combine the monthly prize this time around.

On an eight-player shortlist that also featured Casemiro, Erling Haaland, Ben Mee, Joao Palhinha, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Kieran Trippier, Odegaard came out on top after the results of a fan vote were combined with the decision from a panel.

November and December saw Odegaard produce perhaps his best form in the Premier League as he produced three goals and three assists - more goal involvements that any other player across the same period.

Listen now as Scott Saunders hosts Graeme Bailey,Toby Cudworth and Tom Gott in the latest episode of Talking Transfers. This week they discuss Chelsea’s hectic transfer strategy, Man Utd’s pursuit of Burnley striker Wout Weghorst, Leandro Trossard’s Brighton future and more. Available on all audio platforms.

If you can’t see this embed, click here to listen to the podcast!

He netted twice against Wolves in a 2-0 win before the World Cup before two assists against West Ham upon the return of the Premier League, and Odegaard rounded out 2022 with one of each in a dramatic 4-2 victory over Brighton on New Year's Eve.

Odegaard becomes the first Arsenal player to win the award since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in September 2019.

There have now been four different winners across each month of the 2022/23 Premier League, with fellow Norwegian Haaland kicking things off back in August.

Manchester United's Rashford picked up the prize in September, before Miguel Almiron of Newcastle took it home in October.