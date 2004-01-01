Martin Odegaard planning to win Champions League with Arsenal 'within a few years'

Martin Odegaard has confessed that he's planning to drag Arsenal back to both domestic and European glory, and he hopes to do so within just a few years.

The Norway international returned to Arsenal on a permanent deal this summer after an impressive six-month loan from Real Madrid, but he has been powerless to stop the Gunners' awful run of form at the start of the season.

Arsenal, who failed to qualify for any European competition, currently sit second bottom of the Premier League after three games and have a lot of work to do before they're lifting trophies again - but Odegaard is confident he can help out.

"To get the club up the table, near the top of the league and fight for European football and fight for trophies," Odegaard told Sky Sports when asked for his ambitions in London. "I think for this season obviously we want to get back to European football. That will be important for us, the players, the club and the fans.

"Then hopefully with time, win trophies, Champions League and hopefully win the league within a couple of years."

If that all sounds familiar, it's because we heard a pretty similar message from Willian last summer.

The Brazilian, who joined on a free transfer from Chelsea, vowed to lift the Champions League trophy within three seasons, only to agree to terminate his contract after 12 thoroughly disappointing months at the Emirates.

Odegaard is clearly hoping he can be the missing piece of Mikel Arteta's puzzle, and he was under no illusion of just how important it is for Arsenal to get back to the top of the league soon.

"I think that's from everyone, this club needs to be at the top, needs to play European football and I think everyone agrees," he continued. "It is not something we've talked a lot about but that's just how it should be in this club. That's the standard."

