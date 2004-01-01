Martin Odegaard 'proud & grateful' after being named Arsenal captain

Martin Odegaard has thanked manager Mikel Arteta for his show of faith after he was named the new Arsenal captain.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was the Gunners' last permanent captain before his departure for Barcelona in January, while regular stand-in Alexandre Lacazette left the club this summer upon the expiry of his contract.

With the new season right around the corner, Odegaard was appointed the new full-time captain of the side, and he got his reign off to the perfect start as a 6-0 pre-season victory over Sevilla saw Arsenal get their hands on the Emirates Cup.

"Yeah, not a bad start! So that’s good," Odegaard said after lifting the trophy. "Of course it’s a big moment for me and I’m very proud to be captain of this fantastic football club. Yeah, a big day for me.

"Of course I was happy, proud and grateful for the trust and for [Arteta] wanting me to be the captain. That’s a big achievement for me and it’s nice to be part of such a good team, so I’m going to enjoy that.

"It’s important that we all take leadership, it’s not just about me or a few people but I think everyone needs to take the leadership and do what’s best for the team, so everyone has to do that."

Arteta was also full of praise for Odegaard, insisting he embodies everything that comes with being an Arsenal player.

"He represents the values of this football club, of his teammates, of the staff," the boss said. "He’s respected by everyone inside the club. I’m proud to announce him as captain."