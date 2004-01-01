 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Martin Odegaard reveals first impressions of new signing Declan Rice

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has hailed Declan Rice as a 'leader' following his arrival from West Ham United.

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has hailed Declan Rice as a 'leader' following his arrival from West Ham United.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards