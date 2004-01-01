Martin Odegaard reveals what Arsenal think of Man City title challenge

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard says his side are focused on their own progress and not the challenge of Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

Odegaard's Gunners beat Manchester United in a thrilling Emirates encounter on Sunday, with Eddie Nketiah scoring twice including a dramatic winner to send Arsenal 11 points clear of United.

City remain Arsenal's biggest challengers at the top of the table and the two sides are still to square off three times this season - firstly in Friday's FA Cup meeting before league clashes in February and April.

City beat Wolves earlier on Sunday before Arsenal reinstated their five-point lead over Pep Guardiola's side by beating United. The two sides are the clear frontrunners for the title, though Norway international Odegaard insisted Arsenal are maintaining focus in north London first and foremost.

Asked about City's presence, Odegaard said: "No, honestly, we don’t care about City or any other team. We expected them to win so that was not a big surprise and we just focused on our game, to come here and win and that’s what we did. The way we won this game gives us a special feeling that will help as well."

Marcus Rashford had given United the lead with a strike from distance in the 17th minute but Nketiah converted Granit Xhaka's equaliser before Bukayo Saka struck home brilliantly in the second half.

Lisandro Martinez brought United level with a header from a scrappy set piece, but Nketiah's late winner ensured Arsenal maintained their lead in the Premier League heading into the FA Cup weekend.