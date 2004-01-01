Teams
Mason Mount set for meeting with Chelsea hierarchy amid Man Utd links
Chelsea will sit down with Mason Mount next week to discuss a new contract. He has been linked with a £55m move to Manchester United, while Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle are interested.
Mason Mount is set for a meeting with Chelsea's hierarchy next week regarding his future at the club, 90min understands.
