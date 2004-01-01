Matt Turner admits long wait for Arsenal move was 'tricky'

Goalkeeper Matt Turner has expressed his excitement at finally completing his long-awaited transfer to Arsenal from New England Revolution.

Turner's move to north London was announced by the MLS club way back in February, but Arsenal only confirmed the move on Monday.

The USA international will provide competition to first-choice stopper Aaron Ramsdale, with current backup Bernd Leno expected to depart this summer.

Speaking to Arsenal's official website, Turner revealed his delight at finally completing the move and arriving in north London to begin preparations for the new season.

"It has been a while coming but it feels good to finally be here, obviously a lot of build up, a lot of interviews, this and that, but to be here and to get ready to work feels really, really great," he said.

"It was a little tricky at times, but the good thing was I got to follow along the tail-end of last season and watch every game Arsenal was playing, and really feel like I was a part of it which was interesting, but I did have a slight injury that kept me out for a bit so really my focus in this past few months was just getting back to full fitness, and then playing some games to get a rhythm, and that’s leading nicely into the start of pre-season here."

Asked whether he had been in contact with Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta during his lengthy wait, the 28-year-old replied: "Of course, yeah, we’ve been in contact over the past few months, he checked in on me a few times, and we’ve started to develop that relationship."

Questioned on whether fellow keeper Ramsdale had done the same, Turner said: "Yeah he and I have been in contact. He checked in on me, make sure I’m settling in well.

"He seems like a great guy, I’m looking forward to not only getting to know him, but making him a better goalkeeper and to pushing him to be his best."