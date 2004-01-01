Matt Turner reveals his Arsenal ambitions ahead of summer move

USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner has revealed that he will accept his role as Arsenal's backup goalkeeper to begin with, but he ultimately wants to 'push' Aaron Ramsdale and vice versa.

Turner will play his final game for the New England Revolution on Sunday before undergoing a medical and finalising his move to the Emirates Stadium next week.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, the 27-year-old admitted he was aware of the perception that he will initially serve as Ramsdale's understudy in north London.

"I can see why they'd assess it that way. Aaron had an amazing season for Arsenal and played well all year," he said.

"I'd agree with it for now. I'm coming in to push him and become the best goalkeeper I can become, while also making him the best goalkeeper he can become. That's really my goal for it all."

Turner added that he has held talks with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and he is excited to play a role in the Spaniard's revolution.

"We've talked a little bit. His main message for me was just to focus on what I need to focus on right now, getting through these next few months, staying healthy, staying fit and getting ready for pre-season and compete.

"The project they have going on there, [I want to be] an important part of the locker room, adding some experience - not a ton of Premier League experience - but national team experience, league experience and playing games in pressured environments. I'll be an older head in the locker room, being 28 [later in June]."

Elsewhere at Arsenal, current backup goalkeeper Bernd Leno is the subject of interest from Fulham.