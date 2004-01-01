Matt Turner's Arsenal transfer confirmed by New England Revolution

The New England Revolution have confirmed goalkeeper Matt Turner's transfer to Arsenal.

Turner's career has undergone a rapid rise in recent years, going from an undrafted player in 2016 to becoming one of the best goalkeepers in MLS across the last few seasons.

His form at club level has been rewarded on the international stage, too, with Turner picking up 16 caps for the United States Men's National Team since the start of 2021 - often ousting Manchester City's Zack Steffen as No.1.

Playing in the Premier League has always been Turner's 'dream'.

"I don't have a dream club. However, it is my dream to play in the Premier League in England. Hopefully, that happens one day," Turner told 90min's Football Americana podcast in December, adding: "[The] Revolution organization... they'll support me and they'll be willing to at least listen to some offers."

ESPN's Taylor Twellman reported in January that Arsenal had placed a 'strong bid' for Turner, while MLSsoccer.com's Tom Bogert followed up confirming the offer was in the region of $7m, with add-ons taking it toward the $10m mark.

During the most recent international break, USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter even confirmed the upcoming move.

On Friday, the Revs released a statement confirming Turner will join the Gunners in the summer.

"The New England Revolution have agreed to terms for goalkeeper Matt Turner to join Arsenal of the English Premier League in a summer transfer for an undisclosed fee pending completion of a medical," the statement said.

"Turner, the 2021 Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year, is expected to join Arsenal in late June 2022, allowing the United States international to remain with New England through the entirety of the 2022 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League campaign and nearly half of the 2022 MLS regular season. Further information will be shared when the transfer is completed."

As mentioned, Turner - who will battle with Aaron Ramsdale for the No.1 spot at Arsenal - will be able to partake in the Revs' Concacaf Champions League campaign, which begins away at Haitian side Cavaly on Tuesday.