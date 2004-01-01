Matteo Guendouzi joins Marseille permanently from Arsenal

Arsenal have confirmed that Matteo Guendouzi has joined Marseille permanently following a successful loan spell.

Guendouzi was a virtual ever-present for OM last season, making 56 appearances in all competitions.

The initial loan deal included a clause whereby the switch would be made permanent if certain conditions were met - and the transfer was confirmed on Friday.

"Everyone at Arsenal thanks Matteo for his contribution during his time with us and wish him all the best in this next chapter of his career," a club statement read.

"The transfer is subject to the completion of regulatory processes."

The deal has been confirmed on the same day that Marseille parted way with manager Jorge Sampaoli, reportedly as the Argentine was frustrated by the club's lack of ambition in the transfer market.

Guendouzi becomes the third senior player to depart Arsenal this window with Alexandre Lacazette and Konstantinos Mavrapanos previously parting ways with the club.

The Gunners have also been busy with incomings. They have already secured deals for Fabio Vieira, Matt Turner and Marquinhos, while Gabriel Jesus will be confirmed as their fourth addition imminently with an agreement reached some time ago.