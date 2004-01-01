Mesut Ozil has contract terminated by Fenerbahce

Fenerbahce have confirmed that former Arsenal and Real Madrid midfielder Mesut Ozil has had his contract terminated. The player has now signed for Istanbul Basaksehir.

Ozil only joined the Turkish giants in January 2021, turning down an offer from MLS side DC United after his Gunners deal was cut short by six months.

His time in Istanbul has been underwhelming. During his first half-season with the club he returned just one assist in 11 appearances.

His output did improve last term, with Ozil registering eight goals in 22 Super Lig appearances before a spat with manager Ismail Kartal in March saw himself and teammate Ozan Tufan banished from the first team for the rest of the campaign.

During his period away from the squad Ozil maintained that he would not be leaving the club, but he appears to have had a change of heart with his released being confirmed on Wednesday.

"It has been agreed that the contract between our club and Mesut Özil will be terminated by mutual agreement," a statement read.

"It presents to the public; We wish Mesut Özil success for the rest of his career."

90min understands that Ozil will now be joining Fenerbahce's domestic rivals Istanbul Basaksehir. The 33-year-old has a pre-existing relationship with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has close links with the club.