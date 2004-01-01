Mesut Ozil in advanced talks with MLS side DC United

Arsenal outcast Mesut Ozil is in advanced talks with MLS side DC United, according to a report.

Ozil has not played since March and was left out of the Gunners' 25-man Premier League squad by Mikel Arteta at the beginning of the season.

He has been linked with moves to China and Turkey in recent transfer windows but, according to football.london, he is now close to securing a switch to the United States. Ozil is said to be in negotiations with DC United, with the MLS side offering him a lucrative deal.

Much of Ozil's recent Arsenal career has been spent in the stands | Robin Jones/Getty Images

Included in the package is a commitment to help the player grow his 'M10' brand - not the motorway - in the country. DC United are also offering to advertise his 39 Steps Coffee inside their stadium, as well as giving him his own merchandise line and the chance to be the face of the club.

His current Arsenal deal is set to expire in at the end of June, which is part way through the 2021 MLS season. However, as Ozil is deemed surplus to requirement in north London, the club may let him depart early.

The German is not the only player set to depart the Gunners in the near future. After already letting Sead Kolašinac and William Saliba leave on loan this month, the club are also hoping to see the back of Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

Saliba joined Nice on loan recently | James Chance/Getty Images

Like Ozil, he was left out of the club's Premier League squad and according to Fabrizio Romano, Genoa have enquired about the defender.

Arsenal had been linked with some signings of their own in recent weeks with a creative midfielder considered a priority. Wantaway Real Madrid star Isco has been one named linked, although the emergence of Emile Smith-Rowe may result in Arteta re-evaluating his priorities.