Mesut Ozil Offers to Cover Salary of Extinct Arsenal Mascot Gunnersaurus

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has offered to cover the full salary of Jerry Quy, who played the role of Gunners mascot Gunnersaurus.

Quy, who played the role of the dinosaur, was recently let go after 27 years of service as the north London club continued to make cuts due to the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The news came out just hours before the club secured the signature of former Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey for €50m.

I was so sad that Jerry Quy aka our famous & loyal mascot @Gunnersaurus and integral part of our club was being made redundant after 27 years. As such, I’m offering to reimburse @Arsenal with the full salary of our big green guy as long as I will be an Arsenal player... pic.twitter.com/IfWN38x62z — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) October 6, 2020

It has been suggested that Gunnersaurus could be brought back once fans are able to return to the Emirates, but Ozil has now taken matters into his own hands. Taking to his Twitter, the midfielder stated that he is willing to reimburse Arsenal with Quy's full salary if he returns to his role as Arsenal mascot.

